Diocesan Impact Report for 2023-2024 Now Available Online

This June, The Western Kentucky Catholic has released a special edition issue of the Diocese of Owensboro’s 2023-2024 year. The issue was mailed to all homes within the diocese, and can now be viewed online here.

The WKC’s editor, Elizabeth Wong Barnstead, shared in an editorial why this issue is different from the newspaper’s typical monthly publications:

When this June issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic arrived in your mailbox, you may have been surprised. Doesn’t the WKC usually take a printing break in the months of June and July?

This is not an ordinary issue, however. This special issue focuses on the Diocese of Owensboro’s past year-in-review, highlighting our many joys of serving the people of western Kentucky.

The diocese, through the efforts of the Office of Communications, Chancellor’s Office, and Office of Stewardship and Development, has produced an impact report for years, in a variety of iterations. Some years, it has been designed as a glossy magazine. Other years, it has been printed within the pages of a normally-scheduled issue of the WKC, squeezed in between regular news content.

But this year, we felt that these reports – these stories – needed their own space. We decided to print this in newsprint, as a special issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.

I encourage you to read through this issue and get to know the staff of the McRaith Catholic Center. In these pages, you will learn why each of us has chosen to serve the Catholic Church in our respective ministries.

If you enjoy this special issue, please reach out via wkc.editor@pastoral.org and let us know. To quote founding editor and my predecessor, Mel Howard, who, when meeting people and being told, “You’re The Western Kentucky Catholic!” always responded with, “Yes, but we all are.”

Visit the WKC’s online home at https://westernkycatholic.com/.