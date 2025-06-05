A Special Message on the Conclusion of the National Eucharistic Revival

Dear Parishes,

Over the past three years we have been engaged in the National Eucharistic Revival. During these years thousands of parishioners from around the diocese have participated in conferences, talks, presentations, Acts 2:24 small groups, Eucharistic Adoration, processions and more.

Last summer we were blessed to have the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage pass through our diocese visiting our rural and urban parishes. The richness of our faith and diversity of the faithful was on full display beginning at St. Mary in Franklin and Sacred Heart in Russellville. Next, the hospitality of our religious communities was highlighted at Auburn with the Fathers of Mercy and the vibrancy of our youth at Gasper River.

From St. Joseph in Bowling Green, the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage processed into the heart of one of our institutions of higher learning at Western Kentucky University to the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel and back to St. Joseph for continued adoration. The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage concluded in our diocese with a retreat, Adoration and a closing Mass celebrated by Bishop Medley at Holy Spirit in Bowling Green. The excitement surrounding these three days was inspiring for many people.

Of course, the culminating event last summer was the National Eucharistic Congress in Indianapolis. Nearly 300 parishioners from the Diocese of Owensboro had the opportunity to participate in this fantastic event where the faith of many was strengthened tremendously.

There has certainly been a marked increase in Eucharistic Exposition, Adoration, and even Eucharistic Processions over the past three years and this is to the Glory of God. The real fruit has been an increased appreciation for the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist, the stories of Eucharistic Miracles in the lives of people, and a deeper spiritual life.

The National Eucharistic Revival OFFICIALLY ends on Pentecost Sunday. I use all caps with word “officially” because the truth is Eucharistic Revival is an ongoing process in the lives of our parishes and in our personal lives. To help remind all of us of the joys we experienced over the past three years, and encourage continued revival, we included Eucharistic Revival prayer cards to be distributed on Pentecost Sunday.

Thank you for all you have done to make these past three years a joyous occasion but a special thanks for helping bring people closer to our Lord Jesus Christ in and through the Eucharist.

May God continue to bless you in your ministry.

Deacon Ken Bennett

Diocesan Eucharistic Revival, Chairperson