Bishops of Kentucky: We Stand with Our Immigrant Brothers and Sisters

In November 2025, the Catholic Bishops of the United States issued a Special Message on the growing concern for the current situation facing many immigrants and refugees in our country. In continuity with that message, and with our joint statement in December 2024 with the bishops of Tennessee, as we celebrate the Epiphany of the Lord and recognize Jesus Christ as the light that guides all nations on earth, we now wish to address ourselves specifically to our Kentucky communities.
Nations have a right and responsibility to control their borders and to enforce laws meant to protect the population, but all laws must be enforced in a just and predictable manner that respects the God-given dignity of each human person. Pope Leo reminded us of this when he stated, “”No one has said that the United States should have open borders…I think every country has a right to determine who and how and when people enter.” The Holy Father then added that “we have to look for ways of treating people humanely, treating people with the dignity that they have.”
Accordingly, we are increasingly concerned about the rapidly developing challenges facing immigrants, whether documented or undocumented. Regular reports of immigrants with legal status having that status arbitrarily revoked; increasing incidents of political leaders vilifying immigrants; the elimination of sanctuary protections for churches, hospitals, and schools; and proposals at the state level targeting the ability of immigrants to live and pursue their dreams in Kentucky, combine to create an understandable climate of hostility, anxiety, and fear. We oppose all efforts to stigmatize immigrants as a group or to spread fear based on national or ethnic origin.
We stand with all of our immigrant brothers and sisters who have been victimized by unjust government action or by harmful rhetoric and vilification. We call on all of our political leaders to work to reform our broken immigration system in a way that allows for the peaceful and orderly migration of people who are searching for peace, stability, religious freedom, and economic opportunity, as well as one that respects family unification and a realistic possibility of potentially obtaining citizenship.
We reiterate the call and commitment we made with our brother bishops in Tennessee and invite Catholics and all people of good will “to learn more about the plight of immigrants, to understand the values that form our Catholic Teaching on the matter, and to join us in advocating for just and comprehensive laws and policies that respond to the requirements of human rights and dignity and reflect the desire for the common good in our nation. We stand ready to be a part of bringing this about.”
Most Rev. Shelton J. Fabre Archbishop of Louisville
Most Rev. William F. Medley Bishop of Owensboro
Most Rev. John Stowe, OFM Conv. Bishop of Lexington
Most Rev. John C. Iffert Bishop of Covington
Contact: Jason Hall
jdhall@ccky.org
(502) 226-0045
Nos Solidarizamos con Nuestros Hermanos y Hermanas Inmigrantes
Declaración de los Obispos de Kentucky en la Fiesta de la Epifanía 4 de enero de 2026
En noviembre de 2025, los Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos emitieron un Mensaje Especial ante la creciente preocupación por la situación actual que enfrentan muchos inmigrantes y refugiados en nuestro país. En continuidad con ese mensaje, y con nuestra declaración conjunta de diciembre de 2024 junto con los obispos de Tennessee, mientras celebramos la Epifanía del Señor y reconocemos a Jesucristo como la luz que guía a todas las naciones de la tierra, deseamos ahora dirigirnos de manera especial a nuestras comunidades de Kentucky.
Las naciones tienen el derecho y la responsabilidad de controlar sus fronteras y hacer cumplir las leyes destinadas a proteger a la población, pero todas las leyes deben aplicarse de manera justa y predecible, respetando la dignidad dada por Dios a cada persona humana. El Papa León nos lo recordó cuando afirmó: «Nadie ha dicho que los Estados Unidos deban tener fronteras abiertas… Creo que todo país tiene derecho a determinar quién entra, cómo entra y cuándo entra». El Santo Padre añadió después que «debemos buscar maneras de tratar a las personas humanamente, tratarlas con la dignidad que les corresponde».
En consecuencia, estamos cada vez más preocupados por los desafíos que se desarrollan rápidamente y que enfrentan los inmigrantes, ya sean documentados o no. Informes frecuentes de inmigrantes con estatus legal a quienes se les revoca arbitrariamente ese estatus; el aumento de incidentes en los que líderes políticos vilipendian a los inmigrantes; la eliminación de protecciones de santuario para iglesias, hospitales y escuelas; y propuestas a nivel estatal que buscan limitar la capacidad de los inmigrantes para vivir y perseguir sus sueños en Kentucky, se combinan para crear un clima comprensible de hostilidad, ansiedad y temor. Nos oponemos a todo esfuerzo por estigmatizar a los inmigrantes como grupo o por difundir miedo basado en el origen nacional o étnico.
Nos solidarizamos con todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas inmigrantes que han sido víctimas de acciones gubernamentales injustas o de una retórica dañina y deshumanizante. Llamamos a todos nuestros líderes políticos a trabajar para reformar nuestro sistema migratorio roto de una manera que permita una migración pacífica y ordenada de las personas que buscan paz, estabilidad, libertad religiosa y oportunidades económicas, y que respete la reunificación familiar y una posibilidad realista de poder obtener la ciudadanía.
Reiteramos el llamado y el compromiso que hicimos junto con nuestros hermanos obispos de Tennessee e invitamos a los católicos y a todas las personas de buena voluntad a «conocer más sobre la situación de los inmigrantes, comprender los valores que fundamentan nuestra enseñanza católica sobre este tema y unirse a nosotros para promover leyes y políticas justas e integrales que respondan a las exigencias de los derechos humanos y la dignidad, y que reflejen el deseo del bien común en nuestra nación. Estamos dispuestos a ser parte de este esfuerzo».
Arzobispo Shelton J. Fabre de Louisville
Obispo William F. Medley de Owensboro
Obispo John Stowe, OFM Conv. de Lexington
Obispo John C. Iffert de Covington
Contacto: Jason Hall
jdhall@ccky.org
(502) 226-0045
Document from the Catholic Conference of Kentucky: