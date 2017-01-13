At least ten congregations, representing at least six Christian denominations, will come together for an Ecumenical Celebration of the Word of God on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

The service, which will be held as part of the area’s observance of the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, will take place at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust Street beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Rev. Jim Coleman, Pastor of Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church and Assistant Professor and Chair of Religion at Kentucky Wesleyan College, will deliver the message. Special music will be provided by choirs from several area churches.

Begun in 1908, the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is celebrated each year in cities and towns across the country and around the world.

The theme for the 2017 observance is Reconciliation —The Love of Christ Compels Us (2 Corinthians 5:14-20). The theme and text for each year’s observance of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity are chosen and prepared by representatives of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity and representatives of the World Council of Churches. The international texts are developed, adapted, and published for use in the USA by the Graymoor Ecumenical & Interreligious Institute.

The Owensboro service is sponsored by the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro and St. Stephen Cathedral. The public is cordially invited.

For more information on the Graymoor Ecumenical & Interreligious Institute, visit www.geii.org. You can also reach out to Mike Bogdan, Director of Music for the Diocese of Owensboro, at 270-683-1545.