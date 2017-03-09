Statement Concerning St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17, 2017

Issued March 8, 2017

Many people have been asking if I will allow Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day since March 17th falls on a Friday of Lent this year. After much consideration, I have chosen to dispense Catholics in the Diocese of Owensboro from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17.

I do appeal, however, to those who choose to eat meat that day to do another act of self-sacrifice in the spirit of the Season of Lent with the mind and heart of St. Patrick.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro