Bishop Announces Emergency Collection for Hurricane Victims

This letter was sent today to all the pastors in the Diocese of Owensboro from Bishop William F. Medley:

Dear Fathers,

In southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana, a crisis that began when Hurricane Harvey began to make landfall on the Gulf coast continues to worsen even today. Torrential and unprecedented rains continue to fall and drive hundreds of thousands from their homes. As we watch media accounts of the storm, we see firsthand the suffering of many and realize that the aftermath of this storm will leave many homeless for a long time to come. It is too early to even guess how many homes have been destroyed.

The Catholic Church of the United States has a generous history of assisting the church in need. Accompanying this letter is a letter from Archbishop Jose Gomez, the Archbishop of Los Angeles and the Vice President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, inviting Catholics across the nation now to respond again in charity. Moneys collected will be distributed to local churches through Catholic Charities USA and from the USCCB.

Please share this appeal with your people and invite their generous support. You may send your collections to the Diocese of Owensboro, and we will forward them immediately to the USCCB so that our assistance can be effective.

Let us pray for all those whose lives are disrupted by the catastrophe that God in his mercy and kindness will protect them and hurry their healing.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro