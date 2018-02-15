2018 Fish Fry Dates in the Diocese of Owensboro

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops requests that Catholics abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent, and practice some form of penance on the other Fridays throughout the year. Due to fish being a popular Lenten Friday option in this part of the world, the tradition of Friday fish fries has become a common activity for many. Below is information for Lent 2018 fish fries held in the Diocese of Owensboro, provided by the parishes. Questions may be directed to the individual parishes.

Blessed Sacrament Chapel, Owensboro: March 23 from 5-7 p.m.

Christ the King, Scottsville: Feb. 23; March 23. Serving at 5 p.m.

Holy Name of Jesus, Henderson: Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 16, 23. Serving at 5:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes, Owensboro: Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m. All you can eat catfish, beans, fries, hushpuppies, slaw, dessert and drink. Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Precious Blood, Owensboro: Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 23. Serving begins at 5:30 p.m.

St. Alphonsus, St. Joseph: March 23 at 5:30, includes silent auction baskets and live auction which begins at 6:30 p.m.

St. Ann, Morganfield: Feb. 16, March 2, 16. Serving from 5-7 p.m. Cost: $12 for adults.

St. Charles, Bardwell: Feb. 16, 23; March 2. Serving from 5-7 p.m. Carry-outs available.

St. Columba, Lewisport: Every Friday of Lent from 4:30-7 p.m.

St. Martin, Rome: Feb. 9 and 23 at 5 p.m.

SS. Peter and Paul, Hopkinsville: Feb. 23; March 2 and 23. Serving at 5 p.m.

St. Peter of Alcantara, Stanley: Feb. 16; March 2 and 16. Serving at 6 p.m. in parish hall. Cost is $10.

St. Pius X, Calvert City: Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23. Serving from 4:30-7 p.m. Held in the parish hall. Adult and children’s plates available.

St. Sebastian, Calhoun: Feb. 23, March 2, 9, 16, 22. Serving from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $10 all-you-can-eat; reduced prices for children.

St. William, Philpot: At Mary Carrico Memorial School gym. Feb. 16, 23; March 2, 9, 16, 23. Serving from 4:30-6 p.m. Dine-in or carry-out.