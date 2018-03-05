2018 parish picnics list is now available online

Parish picnics and cooking teams are a beloved tradition in the Diocese of Owensboro, dating back many generations. Parishioners and members of the local community enjoy gathering to celebrate great food, fun games and lively fellowship during the warmest months of the year.

The Diocese of Owensboro’s parish picnics list is made available in The Western Kentucky Catholic each year beginning in March, and is also available online. To view the list online, visit owensborodiocese.org/2018picnics.

All questions about the individual parish picnics may be directed to the parishes.