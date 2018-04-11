Diocesan opportunities for ‘Encounter’

By Danny May, Special to The Western Kentucky Catholic
When Bishop Medley called us to prayer during a Year of Encounter, he reminded us all of Pope Francis’ words from Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel) to declare “a new chapter of evangelization full of fervor, joy, generosity, courage, boundless love and attraction” (No.261). It is a continual call to conversion that begins with an encounter with Christ.
Parishes are the entry points for those encounters, but the Offices of Marriage and Family Life, Youth and Young Adult Ministry, and Evangelization strive to provide additional opportunities of encounter.
Here are just a few:
- Encountering the Gift of Marriage Retreat – April 13-15 – Kenlake Resort Lodge
A weekend retreat for married couples to get away and deepen their relationship in a beautiful, relaxed setting. Register at owensborodiocese.org/family-life. (Editor’s note: as of this article’s online publication, registration is now closed for this marriage retreat.)
- Stories of Hope and Healing: Rebuilding After Divorce – Various dates and locations across diocese
Read more about this opportunity on page 13 of the April 2018 WKC. To learn more, email charlotte.hedges@pastoral.org.
- Gasper River Summer Camp – All summer long
Summer camp experiences for third grade to young adult. Learn more at gasperriverretreatcenter.org. Two of the newer camps are:
- “Made for More” – June 24-27
Camp for high school young men to help explore God’s will for your life.
- “Camp Identity” – July 1-6
Camp for ninth through twelfth graders that explores who we as men and women made in God’s image.
- Christian Leadership Institute – June 10-15 – Mount St. Joseph Retreat Center
A week-long leadership training experience for those who have completed at least their freshman year of high school through just graduated seniors. Register at owensborodiocese.org/christian-leadership-institute.
- Young Adult Retreat Day – Saturday, July 28 – Passionist Monastery, Whitesville
The first ever diocesan young adult retreat day centered on the theme of encounter. To learn more, email robin.tomes@pastoral.org.
- Family Day at Gasper River – Sunday, August 19 from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Theme: “Encountering Jesus in the Eucharist” with reflections by Father Mike Williams, family activities, games, free time to enjoy the grounds, and closing Mass with Bishop Medley. To learn more, email danny.may@pastoral.org.
- Owensboro Diocese Youth Conference – Nov. 9-10 – Owensboro Convention Center
Overnight conference for middle and high school students grades 7-12. Learn more at owensborodiocese.org/owensboro-diocese-youth-conference.
- Icon Men’s Retreat – Sept. 14-16 at Gasper River Retreat Center
- Icon Women’s Retreat – Oc. 20-21 at KY Dam Village State Resort Park
Both retreats dive into, unpack, and process the topics of prayer, who we are as men and women made in God’s image (“icon”) and our mission to love. We are all created to be in communion, in personal relationship with God. Each of us is created as a unique, unrepeatable man or woman with a vocation to love like God. We will pose the questions; “What does it mean to be human? What does it mean to be a man, a woman? What does it mean to love like God? To learn more, email joe.bland@pastoral.org.
Save the Date
On Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Madisonville, the Diocese of Owensboro will kickoff Year Two of “Living as Missionary Disciples” to inspire and invigorate the diocese to “make disciples of all nations” (Matt. 28:19). This current year is a Year of Encounter; Year Two’s theme will be “Accompaniment.” Stay tuned for more details; in the meantime please visit owensborodiocese.org/evangelization.
