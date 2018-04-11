Diocesan opportunities for ‘Encounter’

By Danny May, Special to The Western Kentucky Catholic

When Bishop Medley called us to prayer during a Year of Encounter, he reminded us all of Pope Francis’ words from Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel) to declare “a new chapter of evangelization full of fervor, joy, generosity, courage, boundless love and attraction” (No.261). It is a continual call to conversion that begins with an encounter with Christ.

Parishes are the entry points for those encounters, but the Offices of Marriage and Family Life, Youth and Young Adult Ministry, and Evangelization strive to provide additional opportunities of encounter.

Here are just a few:

Encountering the Gift of Marriage Retreat – April 13-15 – Kenlake Resort Lodge

A weekend retreat for married couples to get away and deepen their relationship in a beautiful, relaxed setting. Register at owensborodiocese.org/family-life. (Editor’s note: as of this article’s online publication, registration is now closed for this marriage retreat.)

Save the Date On Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018, in Madisonville, the Diocese of Owensboro will kickoff Year Two of “Living as Missionary Disciples” to inspire and invigorate the diocese to “make disciples of all nations” (Matt. 28:19). This current year is a Year of Encounter; Year Two’s theme will be “Accompaniment.” Stay tuned for more details; in the meantime please visit owensborodiocese.org/evangelization.

(This story originally appeared in the April 2018 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.)