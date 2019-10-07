Ministry leader to present ‘School of Prayer & Holiness’ around diocese

BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

In November, the Office of Faith Formation for the Diocese of Owensboro will host several Catholic spirituality presentations around western Kentucky, led by Michael Fonseca, president of God’s Embrace Ministries.

The presentations, offered in different parts of the diocese from Nov. 12-16, are called “A School of Prayer & Holiness” and will not only share the Good News, but inspire one’s faith in new ways.

Fonseca, who is also the coordinator for spiritual formation in the permanent diaconate program of the Diocese of Victoria, Texas, founded God’s Embrace Ministries with his wife, Cherrie.

Their ministry trains spiritual directors, offers formation classes, and hosts weekend retreats and parish missions focused on Catholic spirituality. Fonseca has also written several books on spirituality.

Fonseca is a laicized priest (in good standing with the Church without priestly faculties). He belonged to the Society of Jesus in India and served as the Provincial Superior of the Ranchi Province in India from 1984 to 1987. Since 1987 he has lived and worked in the United States.

“We all struggle with having enough faith because we have all had failures and been given ‘baggage,’” said Fonseca. “When Jesus says ‘Do you trust me,’ we say ‘yes, but…’”

Fonseca explained that if someone asks God to help their unbelief, “Gradually, he will increase your faith.”

In his presentations Fonseca also emphasizes the importance of community when growing one’s faith.

“We cannot do this in isolation – we must do this in community,” he said, adding that “How is Jesus going to be known to the world except in and through you and me?”

He hopes that his visit to Owensboro will help engage others in their “deep longing for God.”

“So then, in their turn, they can evangelize others,” he said.

Learn more about Michael Fonseca’s ministry at GodsEmbrace.org.

Originally printed in the October 2019 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.