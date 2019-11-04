Holy Toledo, and much more: Trinity students visit Spain and Portugal for Traveling Classroom 2019

BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

From Oct. 3-12, 2019, 12 students and three teachers from Trinity High School in Whitesville traveled to Spain and Portugal as part of the school’s Traveling Classroom program, which takes a select number of students to countries outside of the United States every other fall break.

The Traveling Classroom program was established in 2010 as a way to teach students about other countries and cultures. The program is coordinated by Trinity teachers Christina Rhodes and DeeAnna Wathen. Prior to the trip, the students spend a year studying the countries they will visit and learning about international topics.

Previous Traveling Classroom trips have included Italy, London, Paris and the British Isles.

Originally printed in the November 2019 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.