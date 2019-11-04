Holy Toledo, and much more: Trinity students visit Spain and Portugal for Traveling Classroom 2019
BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC
From Oct. 3-12, 2019, 12 students and three teachers from Trinity High School in Whitesville traveled to Spain and Portugal as part of the school’s Traveling Classroom program, which takes a select number of students to countries outside of the United States every other fall break.
The Traveling Classroom program was established in 2010 as a way to teach students about other countries and cultures. The program is coordinated by Trinity teachers Christina Rhodes and DeeAnna Wathen. Prior to the trip, the students spend a year studying the countries they will visit and learning about international topics.
Previous Traveling Classroom trips have included Italy, London, Paris and the British Isles.