Holy Toledo, and much more: Trinity students visit Spain and Portugal for Traveling Classroom 2019

While visiting Porto, Portugal, on Oct. 9, the Traveling Classroom group had the opportunity to make a quick visit to the beach. COURTESY OF DEEANNA WATHEN

BY ELIZABETH WONG BARNSTEAD, THE WESTERN KENTUCKY CATHOLIC

From Oct. 3-12, 2019, 12 students and three teachers from Trinity High School in Whitesville traveled to Spain and Portugal as part of the school’s Traveling Classroom program, which takes a select number of students to countries outside of the United States every other fall break.

The Traveling Classroom program was established in 2010 as a way to teach students about other countries and cultures. The program is coordinated by Trinity teachers Christina Rhodes and DeeAnna Wathen. Prior to the trip, the students spend a year studying the countries they will visit and learning about international topics.

Previous Traveling Classroom trips have included Italy, London, Paris and the British Isles.

On Oct. 10, 2019, the Trinity High School Traveling Classroom group visited Fatima, Portugal, where Our Lady appeared to three shepherd children in 1917 to ask them to pray for world peace and the conversion of sinners. COURTESY OF DEEANNA WATHEN

On Oct. 5, 2019, Trinity High School senior, Brenden Wathen, and his mom, DeeAnna Wathen, (who is also Trinity’s humanities and art teacher, as well as one of the Traveling Classroom coordinators), take a picture together in Madrid, Spain. COURTESY OF DEEANNA WATHEN

The 2019 Trinity High School Traveling Classroom group stands in front of Santa Iglesia Catedral Primada de Toledo (Primate Cathedral of Saint Mary of Toledo) in Toledo, Spain on Oct. 6, 2019. COURTESY OF DEEANNA WATHEN

