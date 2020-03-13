Mandates From Bishop Medley

A few hours ago, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in order to free up federal resources to combat coronavirus, and this morning Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear recommended that senior centers temporarily discontinue all in-person activities.

This is a constantly evolving situation and the concerns across our diocese are very real. Therefore, as of today, Friday, March 13, 2020, I am temporarily suspending the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days until further notice. While all of the parishes in the Diocese of Owensboro still plan to offer Mass this weekend (March 14-15, 2020), I want individuals who feel vulnerable, especially senior citizens or those with underlying health conditions, to know that they are not obligated to attend Sunday Mass. Catholics should use their prudential judgement as to whether or not they will attend Mass. For those who are ill, considered “high risk,” or ill at ease with the thought of attending Mass or other gatherings, you should use your own discretion in light of this situation.

I am also temporarily suspending the distribution of the Precious Blood and temporarily suspending the practice of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue.

For those who cannot and/or choose not to attend Mass, local EWTN Mass times can be found here https://www.ewtn.com/tv/channel-finder. There are also other options to view a live stream of the celebration of Mass by visiting https://www.watchthemass.com/, http://www.catholictv.org/masses/catholictv-mass, or https://thesundaymass.org/. Many of you may already be live streaming your Masses, in which case you are welcome to share that information with the Office of Communications at [email protected].

At this time, it is still up to the pastor’s discretion on whether or not to continue to hold classes, gatherings, fish fries and other parish events.

It is important to note that this is a rapidly changing situation and I will continue to provide updates as we at the diocese are continually monitoring what is shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

I will be communicating with you by email and ask that you continue to monitor your emails.

Please continue to keep this situation regarding coronavirus in prayer. Pray for those affected and impacted worldwide.