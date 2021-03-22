The priest assignments for 2021 are listed below. Please keep our priests and those they serve in prayer as these changes take place.

Parish Pastor

Buckman, Rev. Thomas, Pastor, St. Mary Parish in Franklin and Christ the King Parish in Scottsville. Effective June 8, 2021.

Kulathumkal, Rev. Babu, Pastor, St. Pius X Parish in Owensboro. Effective June 8, 2021.

McCarty, Rev. Joshua, Pastor, St. Leo Parish in Murray. Chaplain and Director of Catholic Newman Center, Murray State University. Effective June 8, 2021

Thomas, Rev. Shaiju, Pastor, St. Anthony Parish in Axtel and St. Mary of the Woods Parish in McQuady. Effective June 8, 2021.

Thompson, Rev. William, Pastor, St. Joseph Parish in Central City. Continuing with ministry in the Diocesan Marriage Tribunal. Effective June 8, 2021.

Vadakumkara, Rev. Shijo, Pastor, St. William Parish in Knottsville and St. Lawrence parish in Saint Lawrence. Effective June 8, 2021.

Valomchalil, Rev. Augusty, Pastor, St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Sorgho. Effective June 8, 2021.

Williams, Rev. Brandon, Pastor, St. Anthony Parish in Peonia, St. Augustine Parish in Grayson Springs and St. Benedict Parish in Wax. Continuing as Co-Director of Office of Worship. Effective June 8, 2021.

Parochial Vicar

Abiero, Rev. Michael Charles, Parochial Vicar, St. Stephen Cathedral in Owensboro. Effective June 8, 2021.

Az Cuc, Rev. Basilio, Parochial Vicar, St. Thomas More Parish in Paducah. Effective June 8, 2021.

Bremer, Rev. Al, Parochial Vicar, Sacred Heart Parish in Russellville and Sacramental Minister at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Guthrie. Effective June 8, 2021.

Bruns, Deacon Corey, Parochial Vicar, St. Joseph Parish in Bowling Green. Effective June 8, 2021.

Dillard, Rev. Daniel, Parochial Vicar, Sts. Joseph & Paul Parish in Owensboro, Chaplain at Owensboro Catholic High School, and Director of Vocations for the Diocese of Owensboro. Effective June 8, 2021.

Pynadath, Rev. Sinoj, Parochial Vicar, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Hopkinsville. Effective June 8, 2021.

Williams, Rev. Mike, Parochial Vicar, Sts. Joseph & Paul Parish in Owensboro, Chaplain at Brescia University. Effective June 8, 2021.

Other

McClure, Rev. Jason, Chaplain and Director of St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center, Bowling Green, Kentucky and ministry to Gasper River Catholic Youth Camp and Retreat Center while continuing as Vicar for Clergy effective June 8, 2021