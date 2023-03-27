The Office of the Bishop has announced the pastor assignments for 2023. Parochial vicars have not yet been named, but those assignments will be announced when they are available.

Please pray for those who will soon begin their transition into a new assignment and for the communities they serve.

*** UPDATE: Please click here for the list of parochial vicar assignments.***

Parish Pastor

Dennis, Rev. James | Parish Administrator, St. Mary Magdalene Parish in Sorgho. Effective June 13, 2023.

McBride, Rev. Larry | Pastor, St. Martin Parish in Rome. Effective June 13, 2023.

Meredith, Rev. Richard | Pastor, Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Henderson. Effective June 13, 2023.

Okeoma, Rev. Jude | Pastor, Rosary Chapel in Paducah and St. Mary Parish in LaCenter. Effective June 13, 2023.

Udoh, Rev. Emmanuel | Pastor, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish in Hopkinsville. Effective June 13, 2023.

Parochial Vicar

Parochial vicars have not yet been named. Those announcements will be made as soon as possible.

Other

Valomchalil, Rev. Augusty | Fr. Augusty Valomchalil has chosen to leave the Diocese of Owensboro to take an assignment in another diocese effective June 13, 2023.

Bittel, Rev. Patrick | Fr. Patrick Bittel will be retiring from active ministry effective June 13, 2023.