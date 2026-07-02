Diocese announces appointment of CFO

Julie Garvin formally signed an Oath of Fidelity, Oath of Office, and Profession of Faith and was officially appointed by Bishop William F. Medley as the Chief Financial Officer for the Diocese of Owensboro on July 1, 2026.

Ms. Garvin transitions into this role from her previous position as Director of Finance for the Owensboro Catholic School System. With more than 30 years of experience she brings extensive expertise in auditing, tax services, and financial management to the diocese.

“With her experience as a chartered Global Management Accountant, certifications in financial management, and her gifts of communication and strategic thinking, the diocese is blessed that Julie has joined us to serve the faithful across western Kentucky,” stated Bishop Medley.

Ms. Garvin’s appointment followed previous diocesan Chief Financial Officer, Raymond Purk, who retired after being in the role nine years.

“I like to allocate my time and energy to endeavors that make a difference and fulfill God’s will in our lives, especially when these are willing to give back to the community,” says Ms. Garvin. “I look forward to this new journey with the Diocese of Owensboro.”

Ms. Garvin and her husband, Jeff, have three adult children and reside in Owensboro.