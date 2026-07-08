Priest Assignments and Diocesan Appointments

*The Moderator of the Curia is a priest appointed by the bishop. In accord with Canon 473 §2, he assists the bishop in the governance and administration of the Diocese by coordinating the work of the diocesan offices, promoting effective collaboration among curial staff, and ensuring that diocesan administrative activities are carried out in a manner that serves the mission of the Church and the pastoral needs of the People of God. The Moderator of the Curia works in close collaboration with the Chancellor in supporting the bishop’s governance and administration of the Diocese.

Rev. Corey Bruns Chaplain and Director of St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky effective December 10, 2026. Continuing as Director of Vocations. Martha Hagan Chancellor of the Diocese of Owensboro effective July 7, 2026. Continuing as Administrative Assistant to the Bishop.