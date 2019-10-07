Catholic schools gather for Mass with bishop at Owensboro Sportscenter

BY WKC STAFF

Every other year, all of the Catholic schools in the Diocese of Owensboro gather at Owensboro Sportscenter to have Mass with Bishop William F. Medley. Since the schools’ uniforms are different colors, when they are brought together it forms a rainbow – traditionally a sign of

God’s promises to his people. That is why this biennial Mass has traditionally been called the “Rainbow Mass.”

On Sept. 25, 2019, the schools gathered once again to celebrate the Rainbow Mass with Bishop Medley.

In his homily, Bishop Medley reminded the students, faculty, staff and parents gathered that “God loves you!”

“Every person here has been created in the image and likeness of God,” said the bishop. “Each of us has unimaginable worth. In the eyes of God, we are all worthy.”

Originally printed in the October 2019 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.