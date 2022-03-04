Special Collection for Ukraine

Please find an excerpt below from a letter Bishop William F. Medley sent on March 1, 2022 to all the pastors in the Diocese of Owensboro:

Dear Fathers,

As we watch the war in Ukraine unfold, our hearts are torn by the suffering of so many innocent people. Today I heard that more than 500,000 Ukrainians have become war refugees as they have sought to flee to neighboring countries. Their basic human needs are taxing the resources of the countries they are entering.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is calling on the dioceses of the United States to make a special appeal On Ash Wednesday, March 2, to offer timely assistance.

Given our tradition of making an appeal on this day for our sister Diocese of Mandeville in Jamaica, I urge you to sponsor this collection as usual. Our support to Mandeville is an important part of our relationship with our sisters and brothers there.

However, I do propose that you take up a second collection to address the humanitarian crisis in Eastern Europe on the first or second Sunday of Lent. (Checks should be sent to the Diocese of Owensboro and marked for Ukraine relief. Online gifts may be made here.) The experience of our diocese after the terrible tornadoes of last December demonstrates the impact that abundant media coverage can have on the charitable response.

Thank you for the response of our people to this appeal for Ukraine.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Bishop, Diocese of Owensboro

Note: Funds received will go to the USCCB “Collection for the Church in Central and Eastern Europe,” which will provide emergency relief to Ukraine. You can read more here.