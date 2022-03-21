The Holy Father, Pope Francis, will lead an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary on the Feast of the Annunciation, March 25. He is inviting all bishops and priests to join him in this act of consecration at an hour corresponding to 5:00 PM Rome time so that all will be praying in unison. That corresponds to 11:00 AM in the Diocese of Owensboro. Consult with your parish about how they will be observing this moment of prayer.

All are invited as well to Saint Stephen Cathedral on Friday, March 25 where the Prayer of Consecration will be prayed at 11:00 AM, followed by the Rosary and then Mass at 12:05. The prayer at the Cathedral will be live streamed. https://ststephencathedral.org/

Lord God of peace, hear our prayer!