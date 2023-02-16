Bishop Medley dispenses Catholics from obligation on St. Patrick’s Day 2023

On Feb. 15, 2023, Bishop William F. Medley released the following statement:

A few people have been asking if I will allow Catholics to eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day since March 17th falls on a Friday of Lent this year. After much consideration, I have chosen to dispense Catholics in the Diocese of Owensboro from the obligation to abstain from meat on Friday, March 17.

I do appeal, however, to those who choose to eat meat that day to do another act of self-sacrifice in the spirit of the Season of Lent with the mind and heart of St. Patrick.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Reverend William F. Medley

Diocese of Owensboro