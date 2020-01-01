Bishop Medley visits the Vatican’s ‘100 cribs’ exhibit

BY WKC STAFF

Besides his ad limina obligations, Bishop William F. Medley had the opportunity to visit the Vatican’s annual exhibit of nativity scenes, known as the 100 Presepi (or “cribs,” translated from Italian). The more than 150 nativity scenes are on display in Pius X Hall in Via del Ospedale near St. Peter’s Basilica.

The tradition of the 100 Presepi has taken place for 44 years now. This year, it is hosted by the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization.

Bishop Medley said he saw sets that included one made from repurposed vinyl records, one constructed of pasta, and a crocheted set featuring a tiny crocheted Pope Francis.

The bishop said he enjoyed the exhibit so much that he visited it a second time during his stay in Rome.

According to Vatican News, this year’s exhibition will run until Jan. 12, 2020.

Originally printed in the January 2020 issue of The Western Kentucky Catholic.